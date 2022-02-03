Besides Kerala, This State is Also Reporting High Covid Caseload, Positivity, Says Health Ministry

Even as India has reported a consistent decline in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, Kerala and Mizoram have stood out among states for reporting an increase in daily infections and positivity, said the health ministry in its weekly review of the Covid-19 situation in India. A total of 34 states, however, have reported a decline in cases and positivity.

Last year, too, Kerala and Mizoram were recording a high number of daily Covid-19 cases during the Delta-driven second wave, especially at a time when other states were reporting a decline. The situation seems to be similar this year during the third wave, said to be driven by the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

As on Thursday, Kerala’s weekly positivity has increased to 47 per cent, while Mizoram’s stands at 34.1 per cent. The health ministry is constantly in touch with the state government and is stressing on tighter containment measures, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

Providing data of the active caseload in states, the health ministry said Kerala now had the highest number of active cases among eight states that were contributing to more than 50,000 active cases. It surpassed Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to be placed on top of the table.

Last week, it had the third highest active cases. Kerala is now contributing to 24.68 per cent of the active cases in India and has shown 1.26 times increase in its active caseload. It has been seen that Kerala is recording an increase on week-on-week basis.

The top eight states contributing to over 50,000 active cases are: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 12 states/UTs are contributing to 10,000 to 50,000 active cases, while 16 states and UTs are contributing with fewer that 10,000 cases.

India reported a peak of 3,47,254 cases on January 21, which is lower than the previous peak of 4,14,188. But as of now, the country is witnessing a decline in daily positivity that indicates decreased spread of infection. There has also been a consistent decline in the number of active cases, especially those in home isolation.

Advertisement

100% vaccination coverage in 16 states/UTs

A total of 16 states/UTs have achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination coverage, four states/UTs between 96 and 99 per cent, the health ministry said. A decline in care fatality rate (CFR) has been noted with an increase in vaccine dose administration. India is keeping continued focus on vaccination, which has supported the country in saving precious lives, the health ministry added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.