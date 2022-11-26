Best Friends To Enemies, Bigg Boss Contestants Whose Bond Didn't Last

Bigg Boss is back with another season and like every other edition, Bigg Boss 16 has been one of our favourite Television reality shows. You must have seen the adorable bonds between the contestants and soon after turned into competitors and then enemies.

Be it Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddhart Shulla and Asim Riyaz, things didn’t work out as planned for them, and their bond grew sour. Here is a list of such pairs that were once close friends but were unable to maintain their relationship within the Bigg Boss house.

In Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were referred to as the Ram Lakhan Jodi. Fans looked up to the friendship between them. But as rivalry in the programme grew, relations between the two deteriorated, and they grew to hate each other vehemently.

After the performance, Asim and Siddharth were never seen together and their friendship ended. Asim, meanwhile, was seen broken at the crematorium despite having stood by Siddharth’s family during his death rituals like a true friend.

The longtime friends Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee became really close on Bigg Boss 13. It was clear that the two became best friends. They kept in touch and entered Bigg Boss 15 together as wild card competitors. However, things between the two became quite tense, and throughout the show, they frequently fought. The two turning into ferocious rivals in the upcoming Bigg Boss season startled viewers.

Inside the Bigg Boss 5 house, Juhi and Mahek were close friends. However, when Mahek discovered Juhi complaining about her to other housemates, their friendship came to an end.

In the Bigg Boss house, Karishma Tanna and Sushant Digvikar had a tight friendship and frequently appeared together. Karishma eventually decided to conserve her makeup rather than Sushant for a task, though. Everyone in the house was stunned by this action of hers. Sushant also turned away from her as a result of that.

The beginning of the show featured an unshakable friendship between Sana Khan and Rajeev Paul. However, things started to become worse, and occasionally in the show, those two started fighting. They severed their bond, leaving admirers inconsolable.

In Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan and VJ Anddy had a close friendship. However, Andy then grew closer to Tanisha, who wasn’t Gauahar’s buddy. As a result, Gauahar and Andy lost touch.

Beginning with Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik became the best of friends. The two even acknowledged that they share a building and regularly cross paths. However, things didn’t work out as planned for the two of them, and in the show, they developed a fierce rivalry. Even Jasmin was made fun of by the audience for how she treated Rubina and vice versa. However, the two are now friendly and occasionally leave comments on each other’s posts.

Bigg Boss 11 notoriety Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan were indissoluble. Although they were quite close, things between the two deteriorated in the Bigg Boss house. Even their brutal fights on television garnered media attention. Even after the show was over, they ceased speaking to one another.

