'Bhagavad Gita Park Sign Not Vandalised': Canada City Mayor Dismisses Damage Claims, Issues Clarification on 'Blank Sign'

A day after reports of the Bhagavad Gita park sign being vandalised in Canada, the Mayor of Brampton city has now dismissed reports of vandalism and claimed that the blank sign that was installed at the park was done by the builder himself and was simply a placeholder until the permanent sign for the park was installed.

Mayor Patrick Brown termed the entire incident a confusion and tweeted, “We learned that the sign was damaged during the original install & a city staff member brought it back for unplanned maintenance & to reprint."

The Mayor’s tweet was followed up by the Peel Regional Police who claimed that “there was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure" adding that the blank park sign that was installed yesterday was nothing but a temporary sign used in the park naming ceremony and the permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied.

The clarification by Brampton city officials comes hours after the Indian High Commission condemned the reports of vandalism late Sunday night calling from prompt action on the perpetrators.

Reports of vandalism to the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign in Canada’s Brampton surfaced on Sunday. The park that was previously called Troyers Park was renamed Shri Bhagavad Gita Park to honor the Hindu community and their contributions. Mayor Brown had yesterday tweeted about reports of vandalism and had assured that the country has zero tolerance for such acts of violence.

Canada has been witnessing a sharp rise in the hate crimes committed against its Indian nationals. Canada which is home to 1.6 million people of Indian origin and non-resident Indians has been witnessing several attacks on Hindu places of worship this year including defacing a temple with anti-Hindu graffiti on September 15.

