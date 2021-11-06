Bhai Dooj 2021: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Greet Nation on Festival Celebrating the Brother, Sister Bond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’, which falls two days after Diwali, on Saturday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. “Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," PM Modi tweeted. On ‘Bhai Dooj‘, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers. The festival is known by different names in different parts of India. It is called Bhai Phota in West Bengal, Bhau Deej in Maharashtra and Goa, Bhai Tika, and Bhai Tihar in Nepal.

Extending his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of “Bhai Dooj".

According to the Hindu belief system, it is associated to the Vedic period, when deities shared a great bond with their siblings.

In many ancient Hindu scriptures, Bhai Dooj has been quoted as a celebration of sibling bond. There are multiple stories related to this day with two of the prominent ones being about Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra, and Lord Yamraj and his sister Yamuna.

