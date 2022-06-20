Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Sec 144 in Jaipur, Noida; Jharkhand Schools Closed, Bihar on Alert Amid 'Agnipath' Protests

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Amid a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. Read More
With the government standing its ground on the contentious ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces, the three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted. In a stern warning to those indulging in destructive protests over the scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said youths who were involved in arson and violence will not be able to join the three services as a police verification process will be carried out before enrolling anyone. He also said the aspirants will have to pledge they were not part of protests or incidents of arson.
Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said. “In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday," School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told .
Violent protests against Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment appeared to be on the wane in Bihar on Sunday as a police crackdown on troublemakers continued and train services remained hit in view of security concerns. According to a statement issued by Police Headquarters, altogether 804 people have been arrested so far in connection with the large scale violence and arson, which had the state in its throes last week. The number of FIRs registered in connection with the protests stood at 145 and tracing of persons suspected of instigating or indulging in anti-social activities contimnued. Internet services remain suspended in 17 out of 38 districts in the state and heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces continued in places, the PHQ release said.
As many as 387 people have been arrested so far across Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violent protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme even as the agitations continued in several parts of the state, police said on Sunday. On Sunday, police arrested nine people and detained several others in Saharanpur, Bhadohi and Deoria districts for their alleged involvement in the violent agitations, they said.
As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations. Additionally, eight mail/express trains were partially cancelled.
CrPC Section 144 prohibits assembly of four or more people Additional Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi on Sunday said several anti-social elements have mixed with aspirants of armed forces during the protests against the Agnipath scheme to disrupt law and order and vitiate atmosphere across Uttar Pradesh. It has been learnt through social media that a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been made by a section of people for June 20 in view of the Agnipath scheme and some anti-social elements in groups may to disrupt peace and even try marching towards Delhi, Dwivedi said.
As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations. Additionally, eight mail/express trains were partially cancelled.
The railways’ East Central Zone, which bore the brunt of the attacks by protesters, cancelled 29 trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with the country’s northern region, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, on Sunday. The railways has been a soft target of protesters and has suffered major loss of property due to arson and rioting.
Nearly 35 WhatsApp groups were banned by the government for allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath scheme, the government officials said. However, information about these groups or if any action has been initiated against their administrators was not immediately known.
Amid uproar and arrests over the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army on Sunday released terms and conditions and related details for prospective applicants wanting to join the force under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The Army said ‘Agniveers’ would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army that will be different from any other existing ranks and they can be posted to any regiment and unit.
Union minister and former Army chief General V K Singh (retd) on Sunday slammed the protesters saying if they don’t like the new policy for recruitment into the armed forces they shouldn’t opt for it.
“Joining the Army is voluntary and not a compulsion. If any aspirant wants to join, he can join as per his will, we don’t conscript soldiers. But if you don’t like this recruitment scheme (‘Agnipath’) then don’t come to (join). Who is asking you to come? You are burning buses and trains. Who told you that you will be recruited into the armed forces. You will be selected only if you fulfil the eligibility criteria,” he said.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.