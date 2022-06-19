Bharat Biotech Nasal Covid Vaccine's Phase 3 Trials Completed 

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said that the clinical Phase III trials of the nasal vaccine for Covid-19 have been completed and that the company will submit its data with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) next month.

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech on Saturday said, if everything is okay, then they will get permission to launch and it will be the world’s first clinically proven nasal Covid-19 vaccine.

“We just completed a clinical trial, a data analysis is going on. Next month, we will submit the data to the regulatory agency. If everything is okay, then we will get permission to launch and it will be the world’s first clinically proven nasal Covid-19 vaccine," said Dr Ella in an interview with news agency ANI.

Dr Ella Krishna was in Paris as a speaker at Viva Technology 2022 where India was declared country of the year.

India’s drug controller DCGI had in January this year given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct standalone phase III trials on its nasal Covid vaccine.

