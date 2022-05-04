Home » News » India » Bharat Biotech Seeks DCGI Nod for Covaxin Booster Trial Among Children Aged 2 to 18

Bharat Biotech on April 29 submitted an application for conducting phase 2/3 trial of Covaxin as precaution dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File)
The precaution dose of Covaxin and Covishield is being administered to all those above 18 years old and have completed nine months after the second dose

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 04, 2022, 18:15 IST

Bharat Biotech has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting a phase 2/3 study of Covaxin, its indigenous vaccine against Covid-19, as a booster dose for those aged between 2 and 18. The precaution dose of Covaxin and Covishield is being administered to all those above 18 years old and have completed nine months after the second dose.

“The Hyderabad-based firm had on April 29 submitted an application to DCGI seeking permission to conduct phase 2/3 trial to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin as a booster dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years," a source told PTI. The study is likely to be conducted at six sites, including AIIMS Delhi and Patna.

India started vaccinating its healthcare and frontline workers as well as co-morbid senior citizens with a precaution dose on January 10. In March, all aged above 60 became eligible for the shot once the co-morbidity clause was removed. On April 10, India began administering the precaution jabs to all aged above 18 at private vaccination centres.

first published: May 04, 2022, 18:13 IST