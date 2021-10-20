Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for Children Aged 2-18 Likely to be Rolled-out in Phases: Report

With India planning a phased roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine for children, the approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in the 2-18 years age group may take time before it is made available for people.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is carefully examining the recommendation by the expert panel and evaluating several factors, Business Standard reported on Wednesday.

The panel had recommended the usage of Covaxin for children as young as two last week. The final approval for 2-18 years old is under expert opinion and evaluation.

The DCGI will hold discussions with the health minister, PMO, and Bharat Biotech before granting EUA to Covaxin, sources added.

On October 5, an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting emergency use authorization (EUA) for Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin for those aged 2 to 18. Reportedly, a Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) official has confirmed the development, adding final approval is still awaited.

