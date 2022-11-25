Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Covid-19 Booster Gets DCGI Approval for Emergency Use Authorisation

The booster dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 nasal vaccine iNCOVACC on Friday received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). As per the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

iNCOVACC is India’s first nasal vaccine developed against Covid-19. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the EUA has been granted for restricted emergency use as the third dose for adults irrespective of having been administered Covaxin or Covishield vaccine doses.

The intranasal immunisation of ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S can create an immune response in the nose, which is the point of entry for the virus. The booster dose will thereby protect against disease, infection, and transmission.

The nasal vaccine can be taken after six months of the second dose. As this is non-invasive and needle-free, it becomes easy to administer.

The intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response and it is likely to block both infection and transmission of Covid-19, Bharat Biotech claimed.

On September 6, DCGI had approved its intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

Bharat Biotech had also applied for market authorisation for the intranasal heterologous booster from the DCGI, reported ANI. The vaccine will be administered as a booster shot after Covishield and Covaxin.

India began offering booster doses to all adults from April 10 this year.

Is it necessary to get a booster dose?

Booster dose offers enhanced protection against Covid-19. The first two doses are still effective in preventing the development of severe disease, but they may become less effective over time, especially in senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions.

New variants, on the other hand, may increase the risk of reinfection. As a result, these booster shots will be critical in maintaining immune protection by increasing antibodies that are beneficial in preventing serious complications.

