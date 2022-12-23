Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine Rolls Out Today Amid Covid BF.7 Scare. How & Where to Get | FAQ

Amid a sharp uptick in demand for the precautionary vaccine dose in the country since last week, the Union Health Ministry has approved Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine as a booster.

The India-made vaccine will be included in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age and will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about the needle-free booster:

WHAT IS IT?

The intranasal vaccine, BBV154, had received approval for restricted use as a booster in an emergency situation for those above 18 in November by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Manufactured by Bharat Biotech, the two-drop nasal vaccine, was approved amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE?

Citizens above the age of 18 are eligible for the booster shot. Those who have been innoculated with Covishield and Covaxin can take it as a heterologous booster dose. In heterologous boosting, a person is injected with a different vaccine from the one that was used for the primary dose.

WHERE & WHEN CAN YOU GET IT?

The vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening, the Health Ministry said.

HOW EFFECTIVE IS IT?

As per Bharat Biotech, the intranasal vaccine has several advantages because the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination, Economic Times reported. This is due to the organized immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

It is also non-invasive and needle-free and offers ease of administration since it does not require trained healthcare workers.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO GET A BOOSTER DOSE?

When it comes to getting vaccinated against a disease like Covid-19, booster shots can be a standard part of the procedure.

Booster shots are given to the body’s immune system to remind it of the virus it needs to defend against. This strengthens or boosts the immune system.

Covid boosters are also said to be extremely helpful for risk groups - the elderly or those with immunity compromising diseases.

