Bharat Gaurav Train to Chug along Ayodhya-to-Janakpur Route from February 17, Says Rail Ministry

Indian Railways is going to run its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train – ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’ – covering the two most significant pilgrimage sites, from Delhi on February 17, the ministry announced on Friday, adding that this initiative will strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Nepal and also promote the cultural relations between the two countries.

The IRCTC-operated train will have Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, and Prayagraj as added attractions, it said.

“There will be two nights stay in the hotels, one each at Janakpur and Varanasi respectively, while the visit of Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj will be covered in the day halt at the destination," the ministry said.

The train consists of four first AC coaches, two second AC coaches, one well-equipped pantry car, and two rail restaurants. It can accommodate 156 tourists onboard.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India’s initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote domestic tourism.

The seven-day train trip’s all-inclusive tour packages will start from Rs 39,775 per person. The price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals – veg food only –, all transfer and sightseeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide.

Covid-19 final vaccination is mandatory for all guests above the age of 18 years, the ministry added.

About 2,500-km-long tour

The proposed seven-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour will start from Delhi and has its first stop at Ayodhya – the birthplace of Lord Ram, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

After Ayodhya, the train will move to Sitamarhi railway station in Bihar and tourists will further proceed to Janakpur in Nepal by bus which is 70 km away from Sitamarhi.

“During their stay at Janakpur, tourists can visit Ram Janki Temple, Sita Ram Vivah Mandap and Dhanush Dham. After visiting Janakpur, on the next day tourists will return back to Sitamarhi and visit Janki temple at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham," the railways said.

From Sitamarhi, the train will proceed on an overnight journey to Varanasi. While at Kashi, tourists will visit Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, Tulsi temple, and Sankatmochan Hanuman temple.

Tourists will move from Varanasi to Prayagraj by bus and visit Sangam, Shankar Viman Mandapam, Hanuman temple, and Bharadwaj Ashram.

After Prayagraj, the train will return to Delhi on the seventh day of its journey.

“Guests will be travelling roughly 2,500 km on this tour," the ministry added.

State-of-the-art features

The deluxe AC tourist train has a host of astounding features including two fine-dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation – 1st AC and 2nd AC.

The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach and is also equipped with an infotainment system in the entire train.

EMI payment option available

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay gateways for providing EMI payment options for breaking the total cost into small instalments.

Users can avail the EMI option for making payments in three, six, nine, 12, 18, or 24 months. These EMI payment options can be made through debit/credit cards, the ministry added.

