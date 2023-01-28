Bharat Jodo Yatra Got Good Response in Kashmir: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra received a good response in Kashmir, but TV media and “Kashmir experts" are silent about it.
“The talking heads are largely silent & the channels don’t really want to talk about it but you don’t have to be visually challenged to see the #BharatJodoYatra has got a very good response from Kashmiris. Young & Old, men & women, have been lining the road & marching for unity," the former J&K chief minister tweeted.
“The most glaring silence has been from those “Kashmir experts" who waste no opportunity to paint Kashmiris as anti-national, communal, intolerant. The public participation flies in the face of this propaganda & that explains the total radio silence," he added.
Abdullah also joined the march at Banihal on Friday.
