Bhiwani Deaths: Forensic Report Confirms Charred Bodies Found In Haryana SUV Of 2 Kidnapped Muslim Men

The FSL samples collected from the spot-- including blood stains found in the SUV and the bones found in the burnt vehicle-- were matched with the blood samples of the family members of Nasir and Junaid to ascertain their identity

February 27, 2023

The officer said that FSL samples were collected from the spot (Image: News18)
The charred bodies and the blood stains found in the SUV recovered from a cow shelter in Haryana’s Jind were of the two kidnapped Muslim men-Junaid and Nasir- the forensic science laboratory report has confirmed. The burnt bodies of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur-based men were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

“The FSL (forensic science laboratory) report confirms that the charred bodies and the blood stains in the SUV recovered from a Gau-shala in Jind (Haryana) were of Nasir and Junaid," Bharatpur range IG Gaurav Srivastav said.

The Rajasthan police official said the burnt vehicle matched the chassis number, but the bodies left inside could not be identified at the time.

The FSL samples collected from the spot- including blood stains found in the SUV and the bones found in the burnt vehicle- were matched with the blood samples of the family members of Nasir and Junaid to ascertain their identity.

As per the officer, the FSL report has now confirmed the identity of both bodies.

During the probe, the SUV was also found in Jind in which the victims were abducted and beaten.

The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal. “Our teams are camping in Haryana and working closely with the Haryana police to nab the accused," he added.

first published: February 27, 2023
last updated: February 27, 2023, 09:48 IST
