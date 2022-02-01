Bhopal Bride Takes Out Her Baraat on Gypsy, People on The Road Join Celebration

According to Hindu tradition, it is the groom who arrives at the bride’s home with a baraat (wedding procession) in tow. However, in Bhopal, an IT professional bride reversed the tradition and took the baarat to her in-laws to fetch her groom. In the video now going viral on social media, the girl from Bairagarh is seen sitting on the bonnet of a gypsy. The procession was taken out with a lot of fanfare, and the accompanying music made everyone dance.

This unique event was seen at the Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal, which attracted everyone’s attention. The bride, Bhavna, danced and beamed all the way to her husband’s home as the bystanders cheered her on.

According to reports, the bride had insisted that she would take out the procession at her wedding. She had placed this ‘demand’ before her father and said that she wouldn’t get married if her wish was not fulfilled. The loving father acquiesced to his daughter’s weird demand with a smile.

Bhavna Lalwani is a highly qualified woman. After completing her MCA, she started working at an IT company in Indore. She had reportedly said that she wanted to reverse the gender roles at her wedding. To fulfil his daughter’s wish, the father took out his daughter’s procession which travelled in an open gypsy for about a kilometer. Bhavna rode on the bonnet of the car, dancing and singing happily to the wedding.

The video has gone viral on social media. It has received 1,016 likes and people are showering praise on Bhavna and her innovative mindset. The video has been retweeted 128 times.

