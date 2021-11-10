Bhopal Hospital Fire: Couple Makes Up Fake Story About Missing Child; Police Finds Her at Home

While the hospital fire in Bhopal at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) in Kamala Nehru hospital continues to make headlines, yet another incident relating to the tragedy has shocked people. This time it is that of a couple making up a fake story about their daughter going missing in the fire.

The couple even protested at the Hamidia hospital on Tuesday demanding that their missing daughter be found. However, the hospital management and the police were skeptical about their claims. A probe revealed that the couple’s story was fake and their daughter was safe at home in New Jail Road in Gandhinagar. The couple has been detained for questioning by police.

Additional superintendent of Police RS Mishra said that the woman, Arshi, had approached Hamidia hospital superintendent, Dr Lokendra Dave, on Monday with a written complaint that she had delivered a baby on November 8 and the baby girl was missing since the incident of the fire.

Advertisement

Sources in the police said that the woman and her husband Mansoor took their daughter home without permission from the hospital staff on November 8.

Meanwhile, Mishra said the police will probe what prompted the woman to make the complaint.

While the administration has maintained that four babies died in the fire, locals and families have said that autopsies were carried out on at least 10 babies after the incident.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened an emergency meeting in Bhopal during which he asked for facts found during probe into the incident. Sources claimed that major action could be announced after the meeting.

Meanwhile, efforts are also on to restore facilities at the affected ward and hospital administration has claimed that the SNCU ward will be back in operation in a couple of days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.