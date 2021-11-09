Bhopal Hospital in Which 4 Infants Died Had Not Received Fire NOC in 15 Years: Sources

The Bhopal hospital, in which four infants died after a fire broke out in the ICU late Monday, had not been granted a fire NOC (no objection certificate) for the past 15 years, sources told News18. The Kamala Nehru Hospital had not received the crucial fire safety clearance from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for the past 15 years, they said.

Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a fire safety audit of all hospitals in Madhya Pradesh. Following the incident on Monday, the CM had ordered a high-level probe.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said the matter is being probed. “The CM has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the (deceased’s) kin," he added. Sarang had earlier said that a short-circuit may have caused the fire and described the situation inside the ward as “very scary".

According to an official, the blaze started on the third floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU. Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Fatehgarh fire station in-charge Juber Khan.

A total of 40 children were admitted to the SNCU. Of these, 36 were undergoing treatment in different wards. In a tweet in Hindi, Chouhan on Monday said that the rescue operation was swift and the blaze is under control now.

A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident. The probe will be conducted by ACS (additional chief secretary), health and medical education, Mohammad Suleiman," the chief minister said. Worried parents were seen running around in search of their children.

Angry family members of some infants alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled. While a parent was searching for his child, some others rushed out of the hospital with their children, eyewitnesses said.

A woman who was inside the hospital said the ward was shrouded in smoke.

Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital is part of Hamidia Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities in the state.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath termed the incident “very painful" and demanded stern action against those responsible. In a tweet, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the incident. He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Last week, 11 coronavirus patients were killed after a major fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the district civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar city. The blaze erupted around 11 am in the ICU ward where 17 Covid-19 patients, many of them senior citizens and some on ventilator or oxygen, were undergoing treatment.

