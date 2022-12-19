Bhubaneshwar Civic Body Using Drones to Target Mosquitoes, Spray Chemical in Vulnerable Spots

The municipal corporation in Bhubaneswar has introduced drones to deal with the mosquito menace in the city. The flying devices are being used to spray chemical in inaccessible locations such as abandoned plots, narrow lanes and pools. The civic body will also increase manpower and infrastructure to conduct fogging operations.

The drone are spraying a kind of chemical that targets and destroys mosquito larva and, if the effort works, more of these UAVs will be deployed.

The civic body is making an effort to reduce cases of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases in the city. The drones have been loaded with mosquito oil and are deployed in inaccessible locations to kill the larva. These devices fly to different areas of the city by identifying mosquito breeding sites. For its pilot run, a drone flew to Niladri Vihar area in the city and took along 3 litres of mosquito oil for spraying.

The BMC will monitor the status of mosquito breeding in the area for seven days and, if this process succeeds, then one more drone will be used in every ward and street to spray mosquito oil. The number of vehicles to for fogging will also be increased.

Civic commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “We will take feedback from local residents. The spray will be continued based on the feedback. We will identify vulnerable areas and the plan will be implemented accordingly."

The dengue situation was out of control in Bhubaneshwar between July and September with the number of cases at 2,000. Therefore, the civic body as well as the health department are jointly taking necessary steps to bring the mosquito situation under control. So far, there have been no cases of malaria or filaria. The Niladri Vihar area had the highest dengue cases.

City health officer Dipak Bisoi said, “We have constituted a team for this drive. They will spray mosquito oil in six wards regularly. There are close to 170 people deployed in several places. We hope that the situation will be under control soon."

A corporator, Monalisha Sahu, said, “We have taken all steps like cutting away bushes, fogging to tackle the situation along with raising awareness on the need to use mosquito net."

Mosquitoes are a major concern in the Odisha capital and with the Hockey World Cup ahead, the civic body is concerned about international guests.

