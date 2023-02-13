Home » News » India » Bhubaneshwar: JNU Prof’s Lecture Sparks Tension on University Campus, ABVP Alleges ‘Anti-national’ Remarks Made

Bhubaneshwar: JNU Prof’s Lecture Sparks Tension on University Campus, ABVP Alleges ‘Anti-national’ Remarks Made

Prof Surajit Mazumdar was delivering a lecture during a seminar on ‘Indian Constitution and education policy’ held by Citizens’ Forum, when some ABVP opposed it and tried stopping the event

Advertisement

By: Dushmant BeheraManoj Kumar Jena

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 00:10 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Citizens' Forum organised a seminar with a JNU professor as a guest at Bhubaneshwar's Utkal University. (Representational image: @Utkal University/Twitter)
Citizens' Forum organised a seminar with a JNU professor as a guest at Bhubaneshwar's Utkal University. (Representational image: @Utkal University/Twitter)

A group of students protested against a lecture by a JNU professor on the campus of Bhubaneshwar’s Utkal University, for allegedly giving statements against the Constitution.

Professor Surajit Mazumdar was delivering a lecture during a seminar on ‘Indian Constitution and education policy’ organised by the Citizens’ Forum, when a group of students from the ABVP opposed it and tried stopping the event, which triggered tension on the campus.

There was a heated exchange between organisers and students, which led to a fight in which two persons were injured. Both sides have lodged separate complaints at Saheed Nagar police station.

According to sources, Citizens’ Forum organised a seminar with a JNU professor as a guest. During the seminar, the professor was delivering his speech, which did not go down well with a section of students present there.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Some student activists allegedly attacked the convener of the Citizens’ Forum and a lecturer, and asked them to stop the programme. They alleged that “anti-national" remarks were made during the talk.

“We will not allow any such statements against the country. We will continue to oppose such programmes in future," a protesting student said.

Citizens’ Forum convener Pradipta Nayak lodged an FIR demanding stringent action against the protesters.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on
Authors : Dushmant Behera & Manoj Kumar Jena

first published: February 13, 2023, 00:10 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 00:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding, Shahid Kapoor's OTT Debut, Hindi Adaptation Of Wastelanders Are The Biggest Entertainment News This Week