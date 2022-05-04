Bhubaneswar Police Nab Accomplice of Accountant Who Swindled Funds from Pvt Engineering College

The Police Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has arrested a man over his alleged involvement in embezzling Rs 97 lakh from a private engineering college in the city. He has been identified as Vikash Kumar, boyfriend of prime accused Payal Mohapatra, an employee of the college who was earlier arrested.

Mohapatra, an accountant working with a reputed private engineering college in Bhubaneswar, had transferred the entire amount in different phases to her boyfriend Bikash Kumar.

Bikash, who is a former student of the institute, is a resident of Jharkhand who was in touch with Payal after completing his studies. Payal had misappropriated the fees of students and sent it to Bikash through UPI.

Based on a complaint filed by the college authorities, Tamando police conducted an investigation and identified the accused.

In course of the investigation, she confessed to having embezzled the funds. Subsequently, a team was formed to nab Bikash. He is being brought on transit remand to Bhubaneswar.

