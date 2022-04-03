Big Boss 3 Winner Niharika, Singer Rahul Among Those Detained in Hyderabad Pub Raid, Police Probe Drug Link

The Hyderabad police on Sunday raided an upscale pub in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills for operating beyond its permitted hours and detained around 150 people, including actor Niharika Konidela, and Bigg Boss Season 3 winner and Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj.

The crackdown led by the Hyderabad Police Task Force took place in the wee hours of Sunday at Pudding and Mink pub housed inside Radisson Blu hotel.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the task force team scrutinised the pub’s premise for nearly 2 hours before moving all the detainees to Banjara Hills police station for further questioning. The pub owners have been booked for violating guidelines. Some individuals from the film and entertainment industry, and children of some prominent personalities are said to be among those detained and were later let off.

Several reports claim narcotic substances were also seized from the pub but there has been no confirmation from the police for the same. A senior police officer has confirmed to CNN-News18 that blood samples of 45 detainees have been collected for further medical examination to ascertain whether there has been drug consumption

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand issued orders on April 3 placing the SHO of Banjara Hills police station Inspector P Shiva Chandra under suspension, and issued a Charge Memo to the Banjara Hills ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) M Sudarshan.

According to an official release, the action was taken due to “their negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars."

The raid came amid an intensified drive by the police against the drug menace. The recent death of an engineering graduate due to a drug overdose, and the involvement of some educated youth and techies in drug peddling and consumption has alarmed the authorities. The police and newly formed Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) is not only acting tough against peddlers but also booking cases against those found to be consuming the drugs.

