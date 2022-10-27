'Big Fan of India, They Aren't Strategic Rival': Amid Border Tussle, Chinese Envoy Showers Praises

On the day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong for a farewell call, a Chinese envoy showered praises on India claiming that he is a ‘big fan of India’ and that the two countries can work closely to solve their problems, reports PTI.

“We never view India as a strategic rival or strategic competitor of China," China’s top diplomat in Bangladesh Li Jiming said during an interaction with diplomatic correspondents in Dhaka. “Personally, I’m a big fan of India. We can work together more closely to solve economic and geopolitical issues," Jiming added.

Jiming in his speech said Beijing “does not want to see the Bay of Bengal as heavily armed." In an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said Beijing expected all stakeholders in the South Asia to play a positive role and it also wanted them not to act the way some countries are doing (currently) in Europe".

According to PTI, the envoy said that China’s basic intention was to resolve all regional disputes in an “Asian way" instead of heeding western suggestions.

“We (China) believe, we should solve our regional problems in Asian way, not by (following) standard practice in Europe or South America," Jiming said. The envoy said Beijing was keen to work closely with Bangladesh as well to ensure development, peace and stability in the region.

The diplomat’s comments come on a day when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the outgoing Chinese Ambassador in New Delhi and conveyed to him that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal ties between India and China.

India and China have been locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.

The outgoing Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong in his farewell statement on Wednesday reflected on the harmonious coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and India.

He said that both nations cannot remain suspicious of each other and should not see the fact that both being neighbours is a case of bad fate.

(With inputs from PTI)

