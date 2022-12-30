Bigg Boss Marathi 4: It Is Rakhi Sawant vs Amrita Dhongde Inside the House

The Bigg Boss Marathi’s fourth season is inching towards the finale. Just in a few days, one of the contestants will be taking home the winner’s trophy. Last week the contestants finally met their families after being away from them for more than 80 days. After meeting their family members, it seems like they are regaining their lost confidence. Bigg Boss house is known for its friendship and conflict and often the conflict may lead to fights that can even escalate to physical fights. In the new promo shared on social media platforms.

In the promo, Amrita Dhongde locks the bathroom door from outside knowing Rakhi is there. Rakhi can be heard asking for her.

Rakhi was locked inside the washroom for a long time and then when she came outside the actress asked Apoorva if she knew who locked her. She walked up to everyone to check. After a few seconds, an infuriated Rakhi can be heard saying that she will make the person pay for the action.

In the clip, she then can be seen doing wild make-up and then with a bucket full of water she enters the bedroom area and throws it on Amrita, who is sitting on her bed doing make-up. After a while, Rakhi can be seen attacking while the other housemates are trying to break the fight.

The caption of the video which is roughly translated read: “ Rakhi created chaos after Amrita locked her in the bathroom."

Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss Marathi is telecast on Colours Marathi, every Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9.30 pm. The show is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

