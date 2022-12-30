Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Marathi 4: It Is Rakhi Sawant vs Amrita Dhongde Inside the House

Bigg Boss Marathi 4: It Is Rakhi Sawant vs Amrita Dhongde Inside the House

Bigg Boss house is known for its friendship and conflict and often the conflict may lead to fights that can even escalate to physical fights.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 17:40 IST

Mumbai, India

After meeting their family members, it seems like they are regaining their lost confidence.
After meeting their family members, it seems like they are regaining their lost confidence.

The Bigg Boss Marathi’s fourth season is inching towards the finale. Just in a few days, one of the contestants will be taking home the winner’s trophy. Last week the contestants finally met their families after being away from them for more than 80 days. After meeting their family members, it seems like they are regaining their lost confidence. Bigg Boss house is known for its friendship and conflict and often the conflict may lead to fights that can even escalate to physical fights. In the new promo shared on social media platforms.

In the promo, Amrita Dhongde locks the bathroom door from outside knowing Rakhi is there. Rakhi can be heard asking for her.

Advertisement

Rakhi was locked inside the washroom for a long time and then when she came outside the actress asked Apoorva if she knew who locked her. She walked up to everyone to check. After a few seconds, an infuriated Rakhi can be heard saying that she will make the person pay for the action.

In the clip, she then can be seen doing wild make-up and then with a bucket full of water she enters the bedroom area and throws it on Amrita, who is sitting on her bed doing make-up. After a while, Rakhi can be seen attacking while the other housemates are trying to break the fight.

RELATED NEWS

The caption of the video which is roughly translated read: “ Rakhi created chaos after Amrita locked her in the bathroom."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Marathi is telecast on Colours Marathi, every Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9.30 pm. The show is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 30, 2022, 17:33 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 17:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Toned Hourglass Figure In Stylish Athleisure Outfits During Gym Outings, See Her Sexy Pictures

+17PHOTOS

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant Engagement: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Stars At The Bash