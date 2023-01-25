Bihar: Woman Jumps Out of Window of Moving Bus Fearing Harassment by 4 Men, Condition Critical

A 30-year-old woman jumped out of a moving bus in Bihar’s Purnia fearing harassment allegedly by four unknown men. The woman, a teacher by profession, was found lying on the road in an unconscious state and was taken to a nearby hospital by a police patrol team.

In her statement to the police, the victim said that she had gone to Vaishali for some work and the incident took place when she was travelling back to West Bengal’s Siliguri on a bus.

All four accused boarded the bus before the Dalkhola check post. Minutes later, she reportedly noticed their behaviour and got scared. To escape this, the woman jumped out of the window of the moving bus.

India Today reported that was found in an injured condition near Hijla at Baisi police station. Her condition is said to be critical and has been shifted to a hospital in Siliguri. Police said the woman was fluent in Nepali.

A case has been registered against the four unknown men and efforts are underway to nab them.

