Bihar: 5 Killed, 7 Injured After Chimney Explodes at Brick Industry in Motihari, Many Feared Trapped

At least 5 dead bodies were recovered from a brick factory in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday, after a massive blast rocked the place. Several others are feared trapped under the debris and so far, 7 injured people have been shifted to Raxaul for treatment.
The factory is located near Narirgir village of Ramgarhwa. According to reports, the chimney exploded while lighting a brick kiln in Motihari. Over two dozen laborers including the chimney owner have been injured.
(Further details awaited)
first published: December 23, 2022, 20:11 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 20:20 IST