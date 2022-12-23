Home » News » India » Bihar: 5 Killed, 7 Injured After Chimney Explodes at Brick Industry in Motihari, Many Feared Trapped

Bihar: 5 Killed, 7 Injured After Chimney Explodes at Brick Industry in Motihari, Many Feared Trapped

According to reports, the chimney exploded while lighting a brick kiln in Motihari

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 20:20 IST

Motihari, India

The factory is located near Narirgir village of Ramgarhwa (Screengrab)
The factory is located near Narirgir village of Ramgarhwa (Screengrab)

At least 5 dead bodies were recovered from a brick factory in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday, after a massive blast rocked the place. Several others are feared trapped under the debris and so far, 7 injured people have been shifted to Raxaul for treatment.

The factory is located near Narirgir village of Ramgarhwa. According to reports, the chimney exploded while lighting a brick kiln in Motihari. Over two dozen laborers including the chimney owner have been injured.

(Further details awaited)

first published: December 23, 2022, 20:11 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 20:20 IST
