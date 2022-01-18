Bihar Banned Liquor, But It is Still Available Illegally in State: MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar

Madhya Pradesh energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Tuesday questioned the liquor ban in Bihar, saying liquor is still available illegally there.

The minister was interacting with the media after a cabinet meeting in Bhopal, where it was decided not to increase the liquor shops in MP.

“For total liquor prohibition, it’s imperative that a conducive atmosphere is created in the state gradually. It’s easier said than done. Bihar banned liquor, but it is still available illegally. First an atmosphere should be created against liquor and only then a demand should be raised," he said.

The minister hailed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not allowing a single new liquor shop in the state, calling it a historical move.

Congress leader Ajay Singh said a decision on new shops will be taken by the government. “Uma Bharti had announced a statewide agitation on liquor ban, where is she now," he asked.

Meanwhile, sanctioning a new liquor policy, the cabinet on Tuesday approved a decision to offer renewal proposals to smaller groups selling liquor in 35 districts and float tenders for converting individual vendors into smaller groups in 17 districts.

Former CM Bharti had repeatedly sought prohibition of liquor in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to a leading Hindi portal, Bharti had said she would get the prohibition done at any cost and won’t backtrack. In the past, she had buckled under party pressure, saying mass awareness was also important for liquor ban.

Meanwhile, the Congress took a swipe at the BJP minister, saying a senior party leader is seeking liquor prohibition and the party doesn’t care about her demands.

Meanwhile, hinting at yet another spell of coal shortage, Tomar said several power plants in MP are left with coal stock for two to five days. Currently, several power-producing units are closed down in the state, while several others are running on low capacity. “We have a coal crisis, but we won’t let consumers suffer at any cost," Tomar said.

MP Power Generating Company has a coal consumption of around 50,000 MT per day, but the supplies are in the range of 40,000-45,000 MT per day.

Of the 16,000-MW power generation in MP, 8800 MW is generated by coal-based thermal power plants.​

