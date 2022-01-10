Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Urges People to Follow Safety Protocol

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID 19 and is in home isolation, his office said on Monday. The chief minister’s office shared the information on its Twitter handle, adding that the septuagenarian has urged people of the state to follow all measures which are part of the Covid protocol.

Notably, on Monday last, several attendees of his ‘Janta Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri’ programme had tested positive for the contagion. A day later, many ministers, including both Deputy CMs had tested positive just ahead of a cabinet meeting.

This had prompted Kumar to suspend many of his programmes including the state-wide ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan’ against alcohol consumption, and social evils like dowry and child marriage. In the past one week, several staff members deployed at the Chief Minister’s 1, Anne Marg, residence have been found infected with the coronavirus.

