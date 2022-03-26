Bihar Counseling Centre Directs Husband to Divide Time Between His Two Wives. They Agree

Resolving a bizarre case of family dispute, a Family Counseling Centre in Bihar has directed a husband to divide his time between two wives.

The incident came to the fore after a woman from Godiyari in the Bhawanipur Thana area, accused her husband of infidelity. The woman alleged that her husband was already married before tying the knot with her. Moreover, she also accused him of sharing six children with his other wife.

The woman claimed that her husband kept her in the dark about his first marriage and now no longer wanted to live with her.

Raising her grievances, the woman then approached the Family Counseling Centre of Purnia Police in Bihar. According to a member of the counselling centre, Dilip Kumar, even they were left puzzled after the woman brought the matter to their notice.

However, after hearing both the parties, the members of the counselling centre came up with an amusing solution. The centre directed the husband to live with both of his wives. In addition, the centre also ordered the husband to bear all the expenses of his two wives while keeping them in separate homes.

Now, even when the wives were told to live in separate houses, they still shared the same husband. To resolve this, the centre ordered the husband to live with his first wife for the initial fifteen days of the month. and then the rest of the month with his second wife.

Surprisingly, the husband and both his wives agreed to the solution and adopted the unusual way of living.

To make sure that no such dispute arises among the three in future, the centre directed them to fill a bond stating all the conditions.

Reportedly, Family Counseling Centres were set up in 2006. As per Dilip Kumar, the centre received 32 cases of family dispute on Friday, of which they solved six. He also claimed that they have been praised by the Police DGP and even the Chief Minister for their efforts in resolving such matters.

