Bihar: Days After Begusarai Horror, Firing in Patna Leaves 6 Injured, Bike-borne Assailants Open Fire in Hajipur in Fresh Shooting Incidents

A week after the horrific shooting incident in Begusarai, two separate incidents of firing were reported in Bihar. The first incident was reported in the state capital Patna where a fight between Patna University students and locals turned ugly resulting in a firing that injured around six people on Sunday night.

The fight took place between the students of Ambedkar hostel in Patna University and the locals in Sultanganj area as several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides and stones were pelted.

Three people have sustained bullet injuries while over half a dozen have been injured in the incident. Police have registered FIR from both sides.

The second shooting incident was reported from Hajipur town in Vaishali district where bike-borne assailants resorted to indiscriminate firing on a road.

The firing incident was reported from the Madai Chowk area under the Hajipur Town Police Station. The accused, meanwhile, fled after police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information.

“We received information that someone on a motorcycle opened fire. We came to the spot and saw bullet shells. We’re checking if their intention was to fire upon a target or randomly. Probe is on and CCTVs are being checked," Shailendra Kumar, SHO city police station said.

The incident comes a week after four persons were arrested in Begusarai mass shooting incident that left one dead and 11 injured.

In an unprecedented act of crime, the bike born assailants had opened fire indiscriminately on passersby at different points in Begusarai on Tuesday (September 13) killing a 30-year-old man and injuring 11 others.

The gunmen had opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said. Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open.

