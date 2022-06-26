Bihar Drug Inspector Residence Raided; Huge Piles of Cash, Gold, Land Documents Seized

A team of surveillance department officials raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in a disproportionate assets case on Saturday in state capital Patna. Officials seized large sums of cash from Kumar’s possession that took them several hours to count, news agency ANI reported.

Officers also found several property documents, a huge amount of gold and silver, and four luxury cars, said Surendra Kumar Maur, DSP, monitoring department.

"A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in the disproportionate assets case. A huge amount of cash, many land papers, gold, silver and four luxury cars were recovered," said the DSP monitoring department officer.

A video posted by ANI showed officials counting bundles of notes of all denominations between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000.

