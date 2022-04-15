Bihar: Katihar DM Attends Physics Class During School Inspection

The District Magistrate of Katihar district in Bihar, Udayan Mishra, is in news for his unique style of school inspection. Recently, during a school inspection he entered a class from the backdoor of the classroom and silently sat on the last bench along with the students without the teacher’s knowledge. At that time a teacher named Nitish Kumar was taking Physics class. When he noticed an unknown person in the classroom he asked the DM, “Who are you?" When the DM revealed his identity it shocked the teacher and surprised the students as well.

However, DM Udayan Mishra was quite pleased with the teaching style of the teacher. He questioned the students about speed as it was a physics class. The DM of Katihar was very happy to hear the correct answers from the students.

The incident has been reported from the Ayodhya Prasad Vidyalaya in Kursela area of the district.

In fact, on the instructions of the Chief Secretary, Udayan Mishra and all the top officials had gone on an inspection of the schools in the district. DM himself had reached the Ayodhya Prasad Vidyalaya in Kursela. The DM and top officials from the district administration conducted surprise inspections at 59 schools in the district, on April 13.

The DM said, “Such surprise inspections would be done continuously to ascertain the quality of education and teaching methods in the schools." Apart from the DM, other officials also conducted surprise inspections of the schools in the district.

The DM was very happy with the teachers of the school. Then he also had the mid-day meal along with the students at the school. After the pictures of his surprise visit to the school went viral on social media, Mishra said, “This was a normal investigation process and it will continue even further. Such a surprise inspection is necessary to take ground stock of the education system of the schools running in the district."

This method of a surprise inspection of the DM is being highly appreciated.

