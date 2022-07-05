Bihar: PM Narendra Modi Enquires About the Health of Lalu Prasad Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house in Patna on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson (Bihar), on Tuesday, the PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished a speedy recovery to the RJD chief.

The former Bihar chief minister fell down the stairs of his house at 10 Circular Road in Patna on Sunday and had to be rushed to a city hospital. The condition of the 74-year-old RJD chief is stated to be stable.

Advertisement

Lalu Yadav is undergoing treatment and is being monitored by multiple doctors, said a senior RJD leader.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.