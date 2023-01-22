Bihar Shocker: 70-Year-Old Dragged On Car Bonnet For 8km Before Being Crushed To Death

A horrific incident of a speeding car dragging an elderly man on the bonnet of the car for 8 kilometers was reported in a village in Bihar.

According to reports, the 70-year-old man was on his cycle when he was hit by a speeding car that dragged him for 8 kilometers with him dangling on to the bonnet of the car. The driver of the car eventually applied the brakes, crushing the man to death after he fell on to the road, reports TOI.

According to NDTV, the incident was reported from National Highway 27 in the East Champaran district of Bihar. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Shankar Chaudhur, a resident of Bangra village under Kotwa police station area of the district.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the driver kept driving even after the man pleaded him several times. Locals also claimed that they chased the vehicle on their bikes in a bid to stop the car. They were also the ones who reported the crime to the police.

The car reportedly belonged to a doctor of Motihari, TOI said quoting sources. “The Kotawa police has lodged a case of accident," Motihari SDPO Arur Kumar Gupta told TOI adding that CCTV footage of nearby areas were also being checked to identify the driver.

Kotwa police station chief Anuj Kumar told NDTV that on receiving information about the incident, all the police stations along NH 27 were alerted and Piprakothi police seized the car, but the driver and the occupants of the car all fled adding that the owner of the car is being tracked by cops.

According to TOI, following the incident, locals blocked the road and demanded strict action against the culprit. The situation was eased after the circle officer Niranjan Kumar Mishra reportedly assured the protesting locals of strict action against the accused.

Advertisement

The victim who was crushed died on the spot and his body was sent to Motihari Sadar hospital for autopsy, cops said.

The incident bears similarity with the Kanjhawala incident where a 20-year-old woman was killed on New Year’s eve after she was dragged for 12 kilometres by a car.

Read all the Latest India News here