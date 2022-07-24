Bihar: Six Killed As House Caves in Due to Blast in Chhapra; Several Trapped

Six people were killed after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday. Police said that rescue efforts are underway for people trapped under the debris. “We’re investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called," Saran SP Santosh Kumar told ANI.

As many as eight people were injured in the explosion. The injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Chhapra where their condition is stated to be critical.

The explosion took place in a house where firecrackers were allegedly being made illegally, as per an IANS report. The explosion was so intense that the house was completely destroyed while cracks appeared in more than six adjoining houses, the report added.

Police reportedly said explosions were heard continuously for an hour.

