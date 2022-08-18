Bihar: Soldier on Leave Shot Dead by Two Bike-borne Assailants in Patna, Probe Underway

An Army soldier, who was on leave, was on Thursday morning shot dead by two bike-borne men in a crowded Kankarbagh area in Bihar’s capital city Patna. The deceased identified as Bablu Kumar was on his way to Patliputra railway station along with his brother when the incident took place.

Two unidentified men overtook Kumar’s bike on the pretext to ask for an address and opened fire on him. Kumar, who was posted in Assam and had visited the home on leave, died on the spot.

According to police, the assailants also tried to kill Kumar’s brother but he somehow managed to escape.

SSP Patna Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the CCTV footage at the crime scene is being examined and raids are being conducted to nab the culprits. A probe into the matter is underway.

