At least 16 people in Bihar’s Madhepura, Bhagalpur and Banka districts have lost their lives after consuming suspected spurious liquor.

As per available information, three people have died in Madhepura, nine in Banka and four in Bihar’s Bhagalpur after consuming spurious liquor.

This is the latest in the series of spurious liquor deaths in Bihar and comes less than a week after 16 people died in two districts — Bhagalpur and Gopalganj — of the state.

While six people had died in Bhagalpur, 10 lost their lives in Gopalganj after consuming suspected spurious liquor, police had said, adding that one of the six dead in Bhagalpur included a driver working at Sabapur police station.

The toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Gopalganj reached 10 on Monday with the addition of six more fatalities. Police said four people had died in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

In another incident, three people were found dead in Dhebar village under Pakwaliya panchayat under Daronda police station in Siwan on March 9. The deaths took place due to suspected spurious liquor consumption.

