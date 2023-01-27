Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s brother Nirmal Choubey died on Friday at the Mayaganj Hospital in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Choubey’s relatives alleged medical negligence as the reason behind his death, following which two doctors have been suspended.

Nirmal Choubey, a resident of Adampur in Bhagalpur city, died of a “massive heart attack". Choubey’s relatives rushed him to the hospital after he felt physical discomfort, where was admitted to the ICU. His relatives claimed that there was no doctor in the ICU to attend to him, according to the news agency ANI.

“He felt physical discomfort and we rushed him here. There was no doctor. ICU is without doctors," Chandan, a relative of the deceased was quoted as saying by ANI.

After the uproar, the hospital superintendent suspended two doctors for negligence.

“Patient was brought in critical condition. It was found that he had suffered a massive heart attack. The senior doctor administered him the required medicine. He was then shifted to ICU but there was no doctor there. I suspended two doctors," Dr Asim Kr Das, hospital Superintendent said.

Meanwhile, Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, who arrived at the hospital after getting the information about the uproar, pacified the relatives and ensured then action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

“We will do an investigation, whenever we get a complaint. We will take action against anyone who was negligent. Action will be taken against them too (aggrieved) if they create a ruckus causing the doctors to flee," Chaudhary said.

