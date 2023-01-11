Bihar: Vehicles Vandalised, Police Attacked As Farmers Demand Compensation Over Land Acquisition in Buxar

Farmers in Bihar’s Buxar district were seen protesting on Wednesday as they demanded compensation over land acquisition for making a thermal power plant in its place. During the protests, several police vehicles were vandalized and policemen who tried to control the mob were attacked.

Villagers resorted to arson as the gate of the power plant was also broken. A thermal power company called Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) was being built in Buxar’s Chousa locality. The farmers claimed that the rates of compensation promised to them for land acquisition were decided 12 years ago.

They expressed displeasure over it and demanded more compensation, for which they had been protesting for over 2 months now. However, police personnel allegedly thronged some farmers’ houses and beat them up.

The construction of a 1320 MW coal power plant began at a cost of ₹11,000 crore in 2021.

Farmers were seen holding sticks and rods and vandalised police vehicles and set on fire a vehicle. They also burnt tyres at the main gate of the SJVN plant and blocked the road.

Four cops were said to be injured in brick batting and attack while a heavy contingent of police deployed at the spot, a Hindustan Times report said. A day before on Tuesday as well, farmers protested before the bolted main gate of the plant demanding current values/price for their agricultural land being acquired by the state-run power company.

