Bihar Youth Stabbed After Scuffle Over Nupur Sharma in Sitamarhi; Kin Say Police Tweaked Complaint Copy

A youth was stabbed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district reportedly after he updated his social media status with a picture of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma whose controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad sparked a massive row.

The 23-year-old youth, identified as Ankit Kumar Jha, was stabbed six times following a scuffle at a roadside shop with the accused in Nanpur police station area and was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

While the injured victim said he was attacked following a scuffle with the accused over Nupur Sharma, police said that the matter was not linked to the suspended BJP leader and also refuted communal angle.

The incident occurred reportedly took place on July 15 but came to light on Monday when family members of Ankit Kumar Jha alleged that the local police registered the FIR against the accused after removing Nupur Sharma’s name from the complaint copy.

SHO in-charge of Nanpur police station Vijay Kumar Ram said the incident happened when the youth and the accused men gathered at a road side stall for smoking. “For some unknown reasons they started fighting with each other. Suddenly, the accused, identified as Gulab Rabbani alias Gora, stabbed Jha from the back," a Hindustan Times report quoted SHO Ram as saying.

Locals and passersby rushed Ankit Kumar Jha to the Sadar hospital. A police team later met with Ankit at the hospital where he narrated the incident and also revealed the name of two accused, including Gora and Nehal.

A day later, Jha filed a written complaint against four persons — Gora, Nehal, Behal and Helal— following which two were arrested and sent to judicial custody, the report said.

“The reason behind the scuffle between the two groups was over releasing cigarette smoke on Jha’s face at the road side stall, leading to an immediate argument," said the SHO, while denying the communal angle.

On Monday, however, Ankit Kumar Jha told reporters that the incident took place after he updated his social media status with a picture of Sharma. “This led to the scuffle with the accused," he said.

Sitamarhi SP Harkishore Rai said the injured had lodged a complaint against four persons of whom two were arrested and sent to judicial custody, while raids are underway to nab the two others.

“During investigation it was found the matter was not related to Nupur Sharma," the SP maintained.

