Bihar's Anjali Yadav to Get Global Scholar Award for Research on Prostate Cancer

Anjali Yadav, a resident of Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif, has been selected for global recognition. The American Association of Cancer Research will soon honour Anjali with the prestigious Global Scholar Award for 2022.

The entire town is proud of their daughter and is celebrating Anjali’s success. Her father in law Satyendra Prasad says that we Biharis are proud of this achievement of our daughter-in-law. “This is a big win as only ten young scientists received the award for their outstanding research in prostate cancer," he said.

The names were announced on February 1, and Anjali Yadav was selected from India. All the 10 winners are invited to present their research papers at a conference organised by the American Cancer Association in April. This conference will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, America.

Anjali Yadav is originally from Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Deori. She got married to Mukesh Kumar, son of Satyendra Prasad resident of Isopur, Phulwari Sharif, Bihar in 2019. Mukesh Kumar is also researching neurological disease at Cornell University, New York.

Anjali is currently researching prostate cancer in men from IIT Kanpur. She submitted her research back in 2017 at the world conference held in Orlando city of America.

