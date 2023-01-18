Biju Patnaik’s Dakota Aircraft Reaches Odisha, to be Displayed for Public Viewing

The iconic Dakota aircraft of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik reached the state from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The dismantled aircraft carried on three trucks crossed the Laxmannath Toll Plaza in Jaleswar of Balasore district, this morning. The process for transporting the aircraft commenced yesterday.

A 10-member team of Aerospace Research Development took 12 days to dismantle the aircraft and pack its equipment.

In order to avoid traffic jam during its transportation to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, a special patrolling van has been engaged to escort it.

People thronged NH 16 from Kolkata to Laxman Nath toll gate (Odisha-West Bengal border) to catch a glimpse of the aircraft. In Baleswar, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack, the plane was welcomed by local MLAs and the general public amid fanfare.

The lorries were escorted by the Odisha Police vehicles along the route. The dismantled Dakota (DC-3) VT-AUI aircraft will be reassembled and then positioned at Terminal -1 in international airport named after Biju Patnaik, the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inspected Dakota aircraft after its arrival at Bhubaneswar. He was overwhelmed to see the aircraft.

“I am delighted that the legendry aircraft of Bijubabu finally reached in Odisha. It has many historic point with this. My mother was co-pilot. Bijubabu rescued 2 leaders of Indonesia. Dakota is a witness of the Indonesian liberation," he said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already allotted 1.1 acres of land to the state government where the Dakota plane will be displayed for public viewing.

Besides being a social reformer and politician, Biju Patnaik was a skilled pilot who undertook high-risk missions. He clandestinely flew Indian freedom fighters from one location to another. A grateful Indonesia had twice decorated Biju Patnaik with its highest civilian honour ‘Bhumiputra’ for his role in rescuing Sutan Sjahrir.

