Train Accident in North Bengal LIVE Updates: At Least 3 Killed, Over 20 Injured After 4 Bogies Derail Due to 'Fault in Railway Tracks'

All senior officers have been rushed to the accident spot while several officials have already reached the site. NDRF and SDRF teams, cutting equipments, ambulances and food materials have been mobilised DIstrict hospital amd North bengal medical college have been alerted.
At least three people have been killed and over 20 people injured, Moumita Godala Basu, Distric Magistrate of Jalpaiguri said.
After the train accident, a high level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered. Meanwhile, around 250 passengers have been rescued so far, sources said.
After the Guwahati Bikaner Express accident, the Indian Railways have issued helpline numbers. The helpline numbers are: 0362731622, 03612731623
Jalpaiguri SP told CNN-News18 that around 15 people have been shifted to the hospital. Some of those injured are serious while the rescue work is underway.
Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (Up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van: Indian Railways
Nurse and more doctors are being brought in from various hospitals of North Bengal at the accident site near Maynagori.
Bikaner Express Accident LIVE Updates: At least three people were killed and over 20 injured after four bogies of the Bikaner Express train derailed in West Bengal on Thursday evening, said DM Jalpaiguri, Moumita Godala Basu. Preliminary assessment suggests a possibility of a crack in the railway tracks, which might have caused the accident.
The accident took place near Moynaguri area of Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. Train no 15633 was headed from Bikaner to Guwahati. Railway officials from Alipurduar have reached the spot for relief and rescue work.
Local police officials said 14 to 15 people were still trapped, and that there were casualties in the accident. However, there has been no official confirmation on the number of fatalities.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in a meeting with PM Modi on Covid situation, left the meeting for sometime and has issud instructions to the district administration for relief and rescue work.
Railway officials have rushed to the spot while disaster management and rescue teams have already reached the spot. Officials said that attempts to rescue trapped passengers are underway.
TV footages showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.
Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot. Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.
