Bike Goes Up in Flames, House Destroyed After Electric Battery Explodes in Telangana

The explosion of a battery while it was charging in the electric bike led to the two-wheeler going up in flames and destroying a house. The incident took place in Pedda Chikode village of Dubbaka Mandal under Siddipet district in Telangana.

According to local people, Putta Lakshmi Narayana in the village parked his e-bike in front of his neighbor Durgaiah’s house and plugged it for battery charging on Tuesday night. All of sudden, the battery of the bike exploded and the bike went up in flames and destroyed the house where it was parked. According to the eyewitness, there were no casualties reported in the accident.

It is said that the accident was due to unplugging the e-bike from the electric power supply after the battery was fully charged. It is the first incident that happened in Telangana where a house was also destroyed by the blast of a battery in an e-bike.

