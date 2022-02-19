Bike Used To Plant IED In Ghazipur Mandi Found, Breakthrough Soon in Seemapuri Case Too: Police Sources

The team of Special Cell of Delhi Police may have come close to solving the case of explosives found in January at the Ghazipur Phool Mandi and IED explosives found in Seemapuri area on Thursday, police sources said, adding that a stolen bike linked to the case has been recovered by local police.

On Thursday, a bag containing IED was found in northeast Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area, and the case was linked to the Ghazipur incident.

During the investigation in the Ghazipur Phool Mandi case a few days ago, the ‘suspicious’ activities of two suspects riding on a were monitored through CCTV near an EDM Mall near Ghazipur. The person sitting behind the rider was seen carrying a bag very similar to the IED kept in Ghazipur, after which the special cell team dug up CCTV footage taken in the area.

Advertisement

During the probe, the bike was spotted near the metro station at Dilshad Colony under Shahdara district of East Delhi. This area is very close to Ghazipur Phool Mandi and Seemapuri; adjacent to Ghaziabad border of Uttar Pradesh.

The probe team had been searching for the stolen bike for the last several days, which was finally recovered by the local police.

According to sources, the stolen bikes were used by the two suspects to place IEDs in Ghazipur Phool Mandi and to move from one place to another in Delhi, according to a senior source at the Delhi Police Headquarters.

The sources said that during the investigation of the Ghazipur incident, the two suspects were seen riding on a bike and during the same investigation, IED was recovered from inside a house in Seemapuri and information was received of some suspected ‘fugitive youths’ living there.

The case related to the stolen bike is also registered online with the Delhi Police. Sitting on the same bike, wearing a shawl and with a mask on his face, the suspect was spotted by CCTV cameras near the location of the incident. According to police sources, a black bike of a person named Azharuddin was stolen on November 14, 2020.

Advertisement

It was stolen from outside the residence of Azharuddin, a resident of Buland Masjid in Shastri Park area of ​​East Delhi.

The Special Cell team may soon reveal details of the case after apprehending three suspects living in a rented house in Seemapuri area, sources said. According to the sources, the role of more than three accused in this conspiracy may also come to light.

Advertisement

But the Special Cell is first attempting to ascertain whether the crowd of people in Ghazipur Phool Mandi was the main target, or other locations were also in the eye of the suspected terrorists.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.