Bikers Collide with Car in Bengaluru at 3 AM, Chase & Threaten Driver; Miscreants Arrested | On Cam

A concerning incident in which a couple in a car were reportedly chased by bikers at 3 am in Bengaluru after their vehicle collided with the 2-wheeler coming from the opposite direction was caught on camera. The video was purportedly captured in the car’s dash cam and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by a community Twitter handle on Sunday, the car can be seen colliding with a bike coming from the opposite direction after which the riders got off and demanded that the driver get out of the car. After they refused and started backing up, the bikers were seen chasing the car and hitting the windows. The miscreants allegedly chased the car for 5 kms until they reached their society.

Tagging the Bengaluru police, the Twitter handle wrote, “Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don’t open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice"

Several Twitter users commented on the post, alleging that these incidents were becoming common in the city and raising concerns about safety.

“Similar incident happened to me while entering bangalore. Did not stop in the isolated area. Stopped near bus stop and they claimed that i hit them and was running. I had a dash cam and when i pointed to the DAshcam, they said i was with kids. chod do," commented one user @praveencbv.

Bengaluru Police responded promptly to the tweet saying that action would be taken. “Your Tweet has been forwarded to @bellandurubcp for necessary action in this regard. @acpmarathahalli @dcpwhitefield @AddlCPEast," they said.

Soon after on Sunday evening, S Girish, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, responded to another tweet with the video saying that the miscreants had been arrested. “FIR booked & arrested the two men on the bike involved in this incident. Appreciate the swift response by Bellandur Police," he wrote, sharing a picture of the culprits.

