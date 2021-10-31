Bilateral Ties at Threshold of New Era with PM Modi's UK Visit: Indian Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK comes at a time when India-UK bilateral relations are on a positive trajectory and potentially at the threshold of a new era, India's High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar has said.

Modi will attend the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) of the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, with bilateral talks planned with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit, scheduled over Monday and Tuesday.

India's envoy in Britain noted that in preparation for the bilateral engagement, discussions have progressed on a full range of issues from consular relations to maritime security and space as well as cooperation at the UN and other multilateral fora. The India-UK partnership is on a very positive trajectory, potentially at the threshold of a new era, Kumar told .

