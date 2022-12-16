Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks Against PM Modi A 'New Low, Even for Pakistan': India's Sharp Rebuke

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday slammed Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the foreign affairs minister’s comments were a new low and he should redirect his frustrations towards the “masterminds of terrorist enterprises" who have made terrorism a part of its State policy.

External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said these comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Referring to the 51st Vijay Diwas celebrations on Friday, which marks the victory over Pakistan by Indian armed forces and Mukti Bahini leading to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, Bagchi said Pakistan has not changed much in its treatment of its minorities. “The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at the Mother of Democracy," he said.

Bhutto’s statement came following India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. “As recent conferences and events have demonstrated, counter-terrorism remains high on the global agenda. Pakistan’s indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan Foriegn Minister’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies," the MEA said.

Advertisement

Referring to the 9/11 strikes in New York, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Pathankot Air Force Station attack, Pulwama attack and the London attack, Bagchi said these cities are among the many that bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism. “This violence has emanated from their Special Terrorist Zones and exported to all parts of the world. “Make in Pakistan" terrorism has to stop," he said.

He also referred to Pakistan “glorifying" al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and mastermind behind the September 11 attacks in the US as a martyr and the neighbouring country sheltering 2008 Mumbai attack masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and terror leaders Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim. “No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities," he said in a sharp rebuke.

Bagchi said Bhutto was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan’s role from terror activities during his address at the UNSC. “We wish that Pakistan FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, the Foreign Minister was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan’s role," he said.

Advertisement

“Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," Bagchi added.

Read all the Latest India News here