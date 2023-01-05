Home » News » India » Biocon Bribery Case: Suspension Revoked, Eswara Reddy to Train Officers at Modi Govt-run Institute

Biocon Bribery Case: Suspension Revoked, Eswara Reddy to Train Officers at Modi Govt-run Institute

The health ministry said the idea is to place Reddy at a “non-sensitive position” to prevent witness tampering in the case

Advertisement

By: Himani Chandna

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Joint drug controller Eswara Reddy was arrested on June 21 after the CBI caught him with a middleman, allegedly receiving Rs 4 lakh as bribe for waiving off clinical trials of an insulin injection by Biocon Biologics. (Image: Twitter/File)
Joint drug controller Eswara Reddy was arrested on June 21 after the CBI caught him with a middleman, allegedly receiving Rs 4 lakh as bribe for waiving off clinical trials of an insulin injection by Biocon Biologics. (Image: Twitter/File)

After revoking his suspension, the central government has placed S Eswara Reddy, a top official of the drug regulatory body, for training officers at National Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Arrested in the Biocon bribery scheme case, Reddy was suspended in July.

The joint drug controller was arrested on June 21 after the CBI caught him with a middleman, allegedly receiving Rs 4 lakh as bribe for waiving off clinical trials of an insulin injection by Biocon Biologics. This was alleged to be a part of a total promised bribe of Rs 9 lakh.

According to an internal order, accessed by News18, Reddy has been assigned the work of training and capacity building in the country’s apex drug regulatory agency, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), until further orders.

Advertisement

“He shall, for this purpose, be stationed at National Institute of Health and Family Welfare for coordination with the authorities and conduct of training in the institute on drug regulatory aspects for relevant officers of central and state governments/union territory administrations," the order stated.

RELATED NEWS

On December 28, News18 had reported about the Centre’s decision to revoke Reddy’s suspension after the health ministry decided that the extension of suspension and sanction for prosecution sought by the CBI should be “delinked", and the officer can be posted in a “non-sensitive" position.

What is NIHFW and why was it chosen for Reddy?

The order stated that “to prevent tampering of witnesses (as per the CBI report) in the case, the drug controller general may be requested to post Eswara Reddy to a non-sensitive position, and it should be ensured that he is posted in a division different from the witnesses".

Advertisement

The NIHFW is an autonomous organisation under the ministry of health and family welfare, and acts as a “technical institute" as well as a “think tank" for the promotion of health and family welfare programmes in the country. It plays an important role in the management of public health by pursuing multiple functions of education and training, research and evaluation, consultancy and advisory services as well as provision of specialised services through interdisciplinary teams.

Advertisement

In this posting, Reddy has no role in the regulatory and approval functions of drugs and medical devices. In October 2022, Reddy had asked the health ministry to “render justice" to him and revoke his suspension orders.

In his letter, he informed the ministry that he was falsely implicated in the case “so as to deprive my promotion, tarnishing my image and damaging my reputation as an honest and sincere officer".

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Himani ChandnaHimani Chandna writes on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, policy, R&amp;D and cor...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 08:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married In February? Here's A Roundup Of Their Cutest Pictures Together

+10PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Drool-worthy Photos Of His Toned Abs, Check Out His Dashing Pictures