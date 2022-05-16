Biological E Slashes Price of Corbevax Covid-19 Vaccine to Rs 250 per Dose. Check Details

Biological E on Monday announced reducing the price of each dose its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 at private vaccination centres.

After the latest move, one dose of the vaccine at a vaccination centre will now cost Rs 400, including the taxes and administration charges, the company said in a statement.

Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end users of the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, it added. In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 commenced in the country, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for government vaccination programme.

The decision comes within weeks of Biological E receiving emergency use authorisation for its vaccine for children between 5 and 12 years of age.

“BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus," the company said. In April this year India’s drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E’s Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

Corbevax is offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient to administer, and eliminates wastage.

A slot for Corbevax vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN app for children aged 12 to 17.

Corbevax vaccine, which is India’s indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) or protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, uses similar technology that has been used for decades to make hepatitis B vaccines. The vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with a two-dose scheduled 28 days apart.

