In a First, Biological E's Corbevax 'Approved' as Covid Booster for Covishield, Covaxin Recipients

The government has approved Biological E’s Corbevax as Covid-19 precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Wednesday. This is first time a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination has been allowed in India.

In June, Biological E Limited’s Corbevax has become the first Covid-19 vaccine in India to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose.

“BE has furnished clinical trials data to the DGCI who after a detailed evaluation and deliberation with Subject Experts Committee, granted their approval for administering Corbevax vaccine as a heterologous booster dose", the vaccine manufacturer had said in a statement on June 4.

“We are very happy with this approval, which will address the need for Covid-19 booster doses in India. We have crossed yet another milestone in our Covid-19 vaccination journey. This approval reflects once again the sustained world class safety standards and high immunogenicity of Corbevax," Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, said.

