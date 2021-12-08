Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crash: Who All Were Onboard the Ill-fated Mi-17

India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died on Wednesday after a Mi-17 chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu shortly after taking off. Confirming the news, the IAF said Gen Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Nilgiri Hills, to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

Rawat and his wife’s cremation will be done on Friday at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment, and their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by tomorrow evening.

Here’s the list of the passengers on board the ill-fated Mi-17 chopper:

— General Bipin Rawat

— Madhulika Rawat

— Brig LS Lidder

— Lt Col H Singh

— Wg Cdr PS Chauhan

— Sqn Ldr K Singh

— JWO Das

— JWO Pradeep A

— Hav Satpal

— Nk Gursewak Singh

— Nk Jitender

— L/Nk Vivek

— L/Nk S Teja

The Air Force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. General Rawat, 63, took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019. He was also appointed as the head of the newly-created Department of Military Affairs.

